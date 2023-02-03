Henrico County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Thursday evening in an apartment complex off U.S. 301.

The victim was identified Kevin Devon Thomas, 34, of Henrico.

Police said in a statement that officers responded about 10:32 p.m. to the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle for a reported shooting. The location is in the Richfield Place Apartments off U.S. 301, which runs parallel to Interstate 95.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A police spokesperson said Thomas lived in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle but declined to say whether the shooting occurred at his residence.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to contact Henrico police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Det. C. Henry at (804) 501-4829. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3tips” app.

