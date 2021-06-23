Henrico police investigating shooting near Broad and Pemberton in the West End

A Henrico County police officer fired their weapon in response to shots fired between two other people on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane off West Broad Street, according to county police.

Police said one man who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear whose weapon caused the injury.

Henrico Police have closed both directions of Route 250 / Broad Street between West End Drive and Pemberton and Springfield Road as they conduct a ground search for one of the suspects.

Henrico Police have no additional details at this time. Updates to come.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.