Henrico police investigating shooting near Broad and Pemberton in the West End
breaking

Henrico police investigating shooting near Broad and Pemberton in the West End

Henrico Police

Henrico Police closed part of Broad Street Wednesday afternoon in response to a shooting incident along.

 Henrico Police

A Henrico County police officer fired their weapon in response to shots fired between two other people on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane off West Broad Street, according to county police. 

Police said one man who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear whose weapon caused the injury.

Henrico Police have closed both directions of Route 250 / Broad Street between West End Drive and Pemberton and Springfield Road as they conduct a ground search for one of the suspects. 

Henrico Police have no additional details at this time. Updates to come.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

