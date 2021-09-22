Henrico police investigating social media posts threatening Highland Springs; RPD investigating threats in Richmond

Richmond Public Schools said Tuesday evening that they and Richmond police were looking into similar threats at high schools in Richmond this week, but neither RPS nor RPD provided any details.

"We're aware of the threats and are actively collaborating with RPD to investigate and address them," an RPS spokesperson said Tuesday via email. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, we cannot provide any further updates at this time."

Local televisions stations had reported threats had been made at Huguenot and John Marshall high schools.

"As with any threat, each must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," said the Henrico police statement. "Henrico Police is committed to working alongside our school Division to maintain a safe learning environment. Take a moment to speak with your children about the severity of making such threats and the associated consequences."

If you or your child have any information about these threats or any other crime, contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at p3tips.com.