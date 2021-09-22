Henrico police investigating social media posts threatening Highland Springs; RPD investigating threats in Richmond

Henrico County police are investigating "unsettling" social media posts that include photos of guns potentially threatening Highland Springs High School.
"The Henrico County Police Division has received reports of unsettling tips circulating on various social media platforms, including threatening statements and photos," said Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the police department, in a release. "Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools are collaborating and working together to ensure a safe learning environment. Henrico Police has increased police presence at the affected schools."
Pecka said High Springs High was specifically mentioned in the posts, which including photos of guns. He said the department is actively investigating.
Dr. Beth Teigen, HCPS chief of staff, said the school division was made aware of the posts Tuesday night, and expanded security and police presence at Highland Springs for Wednesday's school day, which proceeded on schedule. Ken White, principal of the high school, told parents and guardians about the increased police presences and asked them to follow normal attendance practice, or to email him directly, if their student wouldn't attend school.
The threats come days after a school shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News where two students were injured on Monday. A 17-year-old was shot in the side of his face and another 17-year-old was shot in her leg, according to the Associated Press. A 15-year-old has been charged.
Richmond Public Schools said Tuesday evening that they and Richmond police were looking into similar threats at high schools in Richmond this week, but neither RPS nor RPD provided any details.
"We're aware of the threats and are actively collaborating with RPD to investigate and address them," an RPS spokesperson said Tuesday via email. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, we cannot provide any further updates at this time."
Local televisions stations had reported threats had been made at Huguenot and John Marshall high schools.
"As with any threat, each must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," said the Henrico police statement. "Henrico Police is committed to working alongside our school Division to maintain a safe learning environment. Take a moment to speak with your children about the severity of making such threats and the associated consequences."
If you or your child have any information about these threats or any other crime, contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at p3tips.com.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD