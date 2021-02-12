Henrico police investigating woman's death as a domestic-related homicide

Henrico County police said Friday night that they are investigating a woman's death as a domestic-related homicide.

Henrico authorities responded Friday afternoon after receiving a 911 call at 3:53 p.m. for a medical emergency at a house in the 6900 block of Holland Street, about 2 miles north of the intersection of New Market Road and South Laburnum Avenue.

Police said first responders found a woman in the home with obvious signs of injury. She died at the scene; her identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are not seeking anyone in connection with her death, police said.

"Homicide scenes take a significant amount of time to investigate, and our staff works tirelessly to thoroughly document and follow-up on leads provided by our community and we are grateful for that," Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said a news release.