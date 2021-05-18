Henrico police need help solving 'chilling' cold case death investigation

The Henrico County Police have released a video hoping to solve the 2018 death of Starquay Spruill, the 24-year-old mother of two whose body was discovered by passerbys inside what appears to be a homemade plywood coffin.

The video, "Unsolved Henrico," features previously undisclosed information surrounding her death in an effort to stir up leads that could close the investigation. Spruill was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2018 and her body discovered Sept. 3.

Police said two men walking near the 4100 block of Benton Avenue spotted a large, spray-painted wooden box that looks like a like a homemade coffin, said Detective Chris Henry. "It was a plywood box big enough to put a body inside. It was chilling to see," said Henry in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators said that toxicology reports and a lack of trauma led the medical examiner to classify Spruill’s cause of death as undetermined.

Detectives suspect more than one person is responsible for what happened to Spruill.

On Aug. 4, 2018 Spruill called police to report that someone had broken a window and vandalized her home at the Newbridge Village Apartments.