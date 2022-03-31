Henrico police officer dies and another officer and man are in critical condition after car crash

A Henrico County police officer has died and another officer and a third person were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night along U.S. 301.

The officer who died was Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County. He was hired last June and graduated from the basic police academy in February of this year, the police said Thursday on their Facebook page.

Sutton was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and was in field training.

“This is a tragedy for everyone, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," said Police Chief Eric D. English in the Facebook post. "God bless Officer Sutton for his chosen profession - law enforcement and commitment to Henrico County. Sutton was a well-respected member of his recent academy class."

A total of four people were sent to a hospital after Wednesday night's crash.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. During their preliminary investigation, police determined that a Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Chamberlayne collided with a Henrico police vehicle traveling west on Wilkinson.

A third vehicle was hit as a result of the crash, according to a news release. Sutton was traveling with the other officer and a man who was in their custody when the incident occurred. The two officers and the man all suffered life-threatening injuries.

The fourth person was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.