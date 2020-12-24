Henrico police rebrand division with vision, mission and values

"We will continually ask ourselves, 'Do my actions reflect how I want members of my family to be treated?'" it continues.

Its values are: honor, professionalism, compassion and accountability.

These didn't change, according to Laura Beck, public information coordinator for the department. She led the work group, comprised of a cross section of department employees from civilian secretaries to sworn captains to 911 dispatchers, that came up with the refreshed principles. The group was racially diverse, as well, Beck said.

"The values are steeped in tradition for Henrico police," she said. "We just tweaked them slightly."

"If these are the things that we believe, then we need to be able to quickly understand them and them be meaningful," she said.

While some of the pieces of the rebranding campaign are new - a new logo is also in the works, Beck said - it shouldn't impact day-to-day interactions with officers, English said.

"It doesn't change the way that we police and how we interact with our citizens because we should always be treating people with dignity or respect," English said.