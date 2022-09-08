Henrico police release images of vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run

Henrico County police on Thursday released images of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

The woman was crossing Mechanicsville Turnpike near Crump Street on Monday night when a westbound vehicle struck her, police said.

The vehicle continued driving and ran a signal at Magnolia Street, police said, and the woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"Due to the extent of her injuries, at this time, investigators have not been able to identify the victim, who currently remains in critical condition at the hospital," police said.

She is described as a Black woman, possibly in her 50s, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, multicolored tennis shoes, multi-colored socks, and a dark blue shirt.