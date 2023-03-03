A year after a man was fatally shot by police on a Richmond porch, Henrico County authorities Thursday said they’re continuing to search for his wife, who has been missing.

Tracy Lynn Butler Epps, 56, was last seen a year ago Friday.

The investigation into her disappearance started after her husband was shot on March 6, 2022. Richmond police responding to reports of an armed man on a Fulton Hill porch shot Lester Carlton Epps Jr., 58, after he pointed a gun at two officers, police said.

The missing persons investigation into Tracy Epps started after Richmond and Henrico County police conducted a next-of-kin notification to Butler at an address in the 6900 block of West Broad Street on March 7, 2022.

Henrico police in a statement said “a review of video footage prompted Henrico Police to begin its independent missing persons investigation into the whereabouts of Ms. Epps.”

Henrico police spokeswoman Karina Bolster said they’re not releasing information about what the video footage showed because it could interfere with the investigation.

Bolster in a statement said: “We understand this one-year mark is an emotional one for Ms. Epps’ family and friends. Our detectives have worked diligently over the last year to follow up on leads and information submitted by the public in hopes of finding Ms. Epps.”

Epps is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 145 pounds, with reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 501-4878. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3Tips.com.

