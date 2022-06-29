 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico police seek driver who fled scene after cyclist ejected

Henrico County police are looking for a driver who fled from an intersection after a bicyclist crashed into the back of the vehicle, ejecting him off the bike and into the intersection of Quarter Mill Road and Copper Creek Lane.

The crash was at 3:58 p.m. on June 19, police said.

The bicyclist told police he was traveling westbound on Quarter Mill Road when the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound turned north onto Copper Creek Lane, cutting in front of the bicyclist and causing the cyclist to hit the vehicle from behind, according to police. The collision caused the man to fall into the intersection.

The bicyclist was taken to the the hospital with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

The car that fled was described as a possible 2010 maroon sedan with a dirty appearance. The car is missing a piece of the right rear brake light, police said, and fled the scene on Copper Creek Lane towards Mayland Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have witnessed the crash, is urged to contact police at 804-501-5000. Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com. Both methods remain anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

