Henrico Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday night in the Fairfield district.

Henrico police were notified just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday by police in Richmond that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room at VCU Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the crime scene was a residence in the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue in Henrico.

The victim, 19-year-old Timothy Hicks, died of his injuries in the hospital.

Police located and arrested William Lamonte Johnson, 18, of Henrico County, in connection with the shooting. Johnson, who is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.