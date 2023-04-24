Related to this story

Today in history: April 24

Today in history: April 24

In 2017, Astronaut Peggy Whitson broke the U.S. record for most time in space and talked up Mars during a congratulatory call from President D…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane lands safely after catching fire after takeoff from Columbus airport