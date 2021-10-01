Henrico prosecutor charges owner of gun used in the shooting death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer

The owner of the gun that authorities say a 14-year-old boy allegedly used to kill Lucia Bremer, 13, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richard M. Pierce, 52, appeared in the Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday, according to Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, who announced the new charge in a press release Friday. Taylor didn't detail Pierce's connection to the boy, who has also gone unidentified, but she had previously said someone in the boy's household had a handgun to which the boy got access.

Pierce will next appear in court Nov. 1.

Last month, Taylor announced that she would be seeking to have the the youth tried as an adult. A hearing is set for Nov. 22 before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Stacy E. Lee, who will decide if the case can be transferred to Circuit Court.

The boy is charged with first-degree murder. If tried in juvenile court, he could only be held until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.