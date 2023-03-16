Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor on Thursday released a statement about the death of Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old man who died at Central State Hospital on March 6.

Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies have been charged with second-degree murder.

Taylor in the statement said: “I want to assure the public that I am conducting a review of what happened in the Henrico jail on March 6, 2023, including studying the video evidence. This will be a thorough and comprehensive investigation of what occurred, and I will be releasing my findings upon its completion. I understand and share the public’s concerns and will do whatever I can to determine what occurred and how.”

Otieno, of Henrico County, had a history of mental health issues. His death occurred during the intake process at the mental health facility.

Prosecutors say Otieno was smothered to death when deputies held him on the ground for 12 minutes while in handcuffs and leg irons.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining the cause and manner of Otieno's death.

