Henrico school bus, with 47 students aboard, rear-ended along Staples Mill Road

None of the 47 students aboard a Henrico County school bus were injured when it was rear-ended by a van Friday morning, officials said.

"Other than minor bumps," the students were unhurt, said Eileen M. Cox, spokeswoman for the school system.

The crash occurred around 7:28 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Staples Mill Road, near Townhouse Road, police said.

The van, which ran into the bus from behind police said, sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene.

Police charged the driver, a 30-year-old woman who they did not identify, with following too closely, improper registration and failure to have insurance.

She was released on a traffic summons.

The bus was headed to Holladay Elementary, Cox said. Though the bus that was struck was drivable, according to police, Cox said the students were put on an alternate bus to go on to school.

"A small number of parents did choose to pick their children up as a precaution," Cox said. But most attended school as usual, she added.

