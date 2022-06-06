Henrico students charged for carrying firearms on school grounds

Two students at John Rolfe Middle School were sent to juvenile detention Monday, after school officials discovered they were in possession of a firearm on school property.

Police say a student arrived to school with a handgun and showed it to another student who took the weapon and walked away with it.

Henrico County Public School staff learned of this incident and notified the school resource officer. The two parties worked together to detain each student and secure the weapon, according to Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico County Police Division.

Both juveniles face potential charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property. There was no known threat to the school at the time of this incident, Pecka said in a news release.

Police responded to similar incidents last Wednesday in which a student was arrested at Hermitage High School and Varina High School, each for carrying a gun to school.

Henrico police encourages everyone to ensure firearms are accounted for and secure, and anyone with information related to weapons on school property should alert faculty.