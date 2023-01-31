Henrico teen gets 21 years in fatal shooting of Highland Springs basketball player

A Henrico County teen was sentenced to 21 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to murder and gun charges in the April 2022 shooting death of Jaheim "Jah" Dickerson, 16, a sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys' basketball team.

Dickerson was killed over one ounce of marijuana.

Opting to plead guilty ahead of his April jury trial, Nasir Ta'rell Eberhardt, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, entered his pleas in Henrico Circuit Court to second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in Dickerson's slaying near his home. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors withdrew accompanying charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery and possession of a firearm while under 18.

Henrico Circuit Judge Randall J. Johnson Jr. convicted Eberhardt after accepting his pleas and, pursuant to a plea agreement, sentenced him to 43 years with 22 suspended, giving him 21 years to serve.

The punishment was at the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which, for Eberhardt, was calculated at between 13 years and 21 years and 8 months. Before the shooting, Eberhardt had no criminal record.

Dickerson's killing stunned a Highland Springs community that was still celebrating the Springers first boys basketball championship since 2007.

Dickerson was shot twice in the back just after midnight on April 9 as he was running away from a soured deal for one ounce of marijuana. Upon meeting Dickerson to consummate the sale, Eberhardt, who was the buyer, brandished a gun and said, "Give me that s---," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Martin said in a summary of facts read in court.

An emergency dispatcher received a call at 12:11 a.m. reporting that a person — later identified as Dickerson — had been shot in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive, and that a suspect had fled the scene. Paramedics aided the young man and transported him to VCU Medical Center, where he died.

Two days after the killing, more than 1,000 people — many garbed in white and gold — gathered in front of Highland Springs High to grieve and honor the slain athlete. Family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, administrators, pastors, students and community leaders were present at a prayer vigil.

Dickerson's mother, Jennifer Flythe, was the last of more than 10 speakers that included Highland Springs Principal Kenneth White, Henrico Police Chief Eric English, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and Springers athletic director Harry Lee Daniel.

Flythe told the crowd she moved to Richmond from New York to give her son "a better life out here in Virginia." She became a nurse and constantly worked double shifts to provide for her children after Dickerson's father was incarcerated.

In her victim impact statement read aloud by Martin in court Tuesday, Flythe said her son at the age of 1 always had a basketball in his hands. "He fell in love with the sport at a very young age," she said. "As he grew older, his passionate love for basketball grew stronger. He ate, slept and dreamed about basketball. I would always yell at him for dribbling the ball inside the house."

Flythe said when she and her son moved to Virginia "he began to make a name for himself. Everyone wanted to see this young kid from New York play."

"And when it was approaching basketball season, a lot of coaches would beg for my son to come play on the team," she said. "We traveled across the United States, playing in different tournaments. No matter where we were, every court he touched he would put on a show."

Flythe said the last conversation with her son was about leaving early the next morning for a basketball tournament in Virginia Beach. But Flythe said that, afterward, her life changed forever within a few feet from her home.

"The worst fear as a mother is to get a call that your son has been shot," she said. "He was running for his life and he almost made it home. What kind of a heartless person could shoot this innocent child in the back two times?"

According to the prosecution's case summary, officers were able after the shooting to interview a person who was with Dickerson when he was shot and killed. The companion told police that Dickerson had arranged a marijuana deal with a person later identified as Eberhardt. Dickerson selected the location, and he and his companion walked to the area.

After Dickerson was fatally shot, investigators were able to confirm the proposed marijuana deal by reviewing the digital communications between Dickerson and Eberhardt.

At the time of Eberhardt's arrest, officers who searched the car in which he was riding found a gun at his feet. The firearm, along with two cartridge casings recovered at the shooting scene and the two slugs removed from Dickerson's body, was submitted to the state lab.

State forensic scientists determined the two cartridge casings and the two bullet fragments had been fired from the gun recovered at Eberhardt's feet.

After his arrest, Eberhardt conceded in an interview with detectives that had fatally shoot Dickerson. He asserted it was self defense, "but there is no evidence to support such a finding," the prosecutor said. "Notably, he was remarkably casual about his confession."

At the vigil days after the killing, White, English, Nelson and Lee Daniel implored the Highland Springs community and the entire East End to "do better."

"We as a community have an obligation to each other," White said at the time, adding that in his four years on the job, he has seen rampant gun violence end too many young lives.

"The senseless gun violence, the fighting in the community, it has to stop," he said. "I'm tired of burying kids.

Springers boys basketball coach Reggie Tennyson told the crowd that Dickerson was in his office just a week earlier to tell the coach he was ready to "be that guy" and eager to take the No. 1 jersey for next season after the graduation of senior guard Quanye Veney, who wore No. 1 last season.

Dickerson was buried wearing his uniform by his family.

