Henrico teen gets 8 years in shooting death of his girlfriend, but circumstances remain in dispute

A 19-year-old Henrico County man was sentenced to serve 8 years in prison this week in the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found partially propped up against the back door of an apartment where they were temporarily staying. Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental was never resolved.

Benjamin Newton asserted that he accidentally killed Brittney Peyton on May 11, 2021, as he was cleaning his handgun. But he initially lied to police about being involved in the shooting at all. The prosecution had no evidence to definitively prove or disprove whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. But both sides agreed it occurred while the pair were in the kitchen.

A woman in a neighboring apartment heard a female yelling for three to four minutes between 5 and 5:30 a.m. — more than two hours before another woman who lived at the apartment returned and called police. Responding officers discovered Peyton dead with a gunshot wound to her temple.

Following a two-hour sentencing hearing in Henrico Circuit Court, Judge Randall Johnson Jr. sentenced Newton to 10 years on his conviction of voluntary manslaughter with 2 years suspended, leaving him 8 years to serve. The punishment was above discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Newton was calculated at a range of 2 years and 11 months to 6 years and 11 months. Active prison time was capped at 8 years per a plea agreement.

Newton pleaded no contest in March to voluntary manslaughter, reduced from first-degree murder, as part of the plea deal. Charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting in an occupied building were withdrawn. Newton also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

According to a summary of evidence presented by Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sarah Ulmer, a detective who arrived at the apartment in the 7600 block of Beth Road to forensically assess the crime scene collected a black holster lying on the floor near a love seat in the living room. He also found an empty magazine for a .45-caliber Glock pistol on the coffee table, along with a gun mat. He swabbed the holster and magazine for DNA evidence.

In the kitchen, the detective found a .45-caliber cartridge casing on the floor near the sink. He also noted that there was damage to the rear door, as well as red stains on the door and wall.

While on scene, the detective received a call from Ronnie Newton, the defendant's father. Based on the detective's conversation with the father and other people at the scene, Benjamin Newton was developed as a suspect, Ulmer said in her summary.

Newton was apprehended at 8:30 p.m. that day at Walmart on Parham Road. During a search of the defendant, police located two cell phones. A folded dollar bill with brown powder inside was found on the back of one of the phones; the powder tested positive for 1.17 grams of heroin. During a search of Newton's car, police found a new iPhone and a card for pre-paid minutes.

At police headquarters, Newton told the detective he was staying with Peyton at the apartment, and that earlier that night he saw a vehicle driving around for an hour but didn't give it much thought. He said he went to a store on Staples Mill Road between 5 and 7 a.m., and when he returned the door was unlocked and he found Peyton near the back door. He said he didn't call 911 because he was "freaking out."

Newton told his father a similar story in phone conversation obtained by police: "I don't remember all. All I remember I was walking to the store saw they were closed and turned around and my girlfriend was dead."

Police also conducted a search of an apartment where Newton stayed after leaving Peyton, and police located an iPhone they determined to be Peyton's. The phone's SIM card had been removed, Ulmer said.

Search warrants were obtained for phone numbers belonging to Peyton and Newton, and police determined that Peyton's geolocation placed her phone at the crime scene at 4:17 a.m. on May 11, 2021. Her mobile usage data ended abruptly at that time. Newton's phone was also at the crime scene at 4:51 a.m.

Prosecutors also obtained a Snapchat video of Newton and Peyton, and Newton is seen in the video waving a gun around. No gun was ever recovered from Newton, the car he drove or from the apartment where he stayed after the shooting.

State forensic scientists who compared DNA evidence collected from Newton with DNA samples taken from the recovered gun magazine and holster concluded that Newton could not be eliminated as a major contributor to the DNA found on the holster.

The prosecution was expecting to receive evidence from two other people who were present during the shooting, but after being interviewed multiple times by police, they provided "multiple different stories" to include not even being present, Ulmer said.

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy determined Peyton died of a gunshot wound to her left temple, but numerous "vague contusions" were found on her left buttocks and on the front and back of her legs.

The prosecution also obtained text messages between Peyton and a woman who lived at the apartment. At one point after the woman tells Peyton to "come in", Peyton replied at 12:49 a.m., "I'm just sitting in car for a min tryna gather my thoughts in peace for a min."

Peyton lived in Hanover County and attended school there.

Had the case gone to trial, the prosecution would have played several recorded phone calls while Newton was jailed, and during those conversations Newton falsely claimed that he was the one that called police after the shooting.

In another jail call recorded on July 19, 2021, Newton stated, "sh-t went off - I don't know how - I was f--king with it - I didn't aim it at her or nothing - boom - it was a freak f--king accident."

In another call made on July 22, 2021, Newton stated, "I was taking the bullet out of it, and it slammed back and then if fired." He added: "I just cleaned it and it was slippery as a b-tch. It just slipped and it slammed back and when it slammed back, it fired."