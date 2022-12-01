Henrico woman killed after vehicle veers off Cedar Fork Road into trees

A 59-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a crash on Cedar Fork Road in eastern Henrico County on Wednesday.
Authorities said a Henrico police officer was traveling south on Cedar Fork Road from Creighton Road when the officer spotted a vehicle stopped in a left-turn lane with its hazard lights activated.
The driver told the officer about witnessing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed about 3:52 p.m. and seeing the vehicle run off the road and strike several trees, police said.
Henrico fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to help extricate the driver from the vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Police identified the driver as Marie Antoinette Woodfolk of Henrico.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said their preliminary review reveals that high speed may have been a factor, along with a possible medical emergency experienced by the driver.
