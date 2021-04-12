Henrico woman killed in hit-and-run wreck and 19-year-old suspect is charged

A woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Henrico County on Saturday night has been identified as Shannon O'Leary, 43, of Henrico.

Police said Monday that they responded to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road at 8:46 p.m. to investigate a report of a person found in the front yard of a home.

Evidence indicated that O'Leary, who died at the scene, had been struck by a vehicle that was not at the scene. The Henrico Police Traffic Safety crash team began investigating and on Sunday charged the suspected driver of the vehicle, Meleana Klenota, 19, also of Henrico, with felony hit and run.