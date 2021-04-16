 Skip to main content
Henrico woman now accused of involuntary manslaughter in fatal hit-and-run
Henrico woman now accused of involuntary manslaughter in fatal hit-and-run

Henrico County police announced Friday that a woman who is accused in a fatal hit-and-run is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Meleana Klenota, 19, of Henrico was arrested Sunday and charged with felony hit-and-run in a crash the previous day that left a pedestrian dead. Henrico police said Friday that they sought the additional charge after further investigation.

About 8:45 p.m. on April 10, police responded to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road after receiving a report that someone had been found in the front yard of a western Henrico residence. The victim, 43-year-old Shannon O’Leary of Henrico, died at the scene.

Evidence on scene indicated the person had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was not at the scene.

Klenota was taken into custody after the original charge and is being held without bail.

