Henrico woman sentenced to 14 years for abusing 87-year-old woman with dementia

A Henrico County woman was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Jacguilin Gilbert, 56, of the 200 block of Tamarack Road, pleaded guilty in May to malicious wounding and elder abuse. In exchange for her plea, the prosecutor dropped two other charges. But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney B.J. McGee asked for a harsh sentence after it was discovered that a foster child had died in Gilbert's care years earlier in Georgia.

The Henrico charges were brought when a nurse reported the abuse after she visited Gilbert's home, where she was the caregiver for the 87-year-old victim and another woman, according to McGee. Gilbert was not able to provide medical care, so a nurse visited the home often.

On Aug. 6, 2019, the nurse called Adult Protective Services about injuries to the victim that hadn't been there on a previous visit. The woman had a blackened eye, which was swollen shut, a lump on her head and an abrasion on her arm, according to a police report.

McGee said, in a phone interview, that the victim also had a broken hip, though it wasn't clear if the injury occurred because of the abuse.