Henrico woman sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing husband

Lisa Ann Gilbert shot and killed her husband in the Henrico County home they shared last year.
That fact was not contested on Wednesday when Gilbert pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr. But the attorney prosecuting the case and Lisa Gilbert's defense attorney gave two different reasons as to why.
"I killed him," Lisa Gilbert told a 911 dispatcher just minutes after the fatal shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, according to Henrico County prosecutor Nael Abouzaki. She told the police officers who arrived a short time later at the home in the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad’s Lake, the same thing, adding that Floyd Gilbert had tried to hit her.
Abouzaki provided a summary of the facts before Circuit Court Judge James S. Yoffy accepted the plea deal sentencing Lisa Gilbert to 15 years in prison in exchange for her guilty plea.
Beside the gun, which Lisa Gilbert used to shoot Floyd Gilbert four times, including once in the face, handwritten notes were found that, Abouzaki said, indicated the motive for the slaying: money. The notes mentioned divorce and $230,000, he said.
Floyd Gilbert communicated through these notes - he was unable to speak after having part of his throat surgically removed in 2018 due to cancer.
Defense attorney David R. Giroux said it was around that time that the couple's marriage began to deteriorate. She'd been married twice before and both had been abusive relationships, Giroux said. Lisa Gilbert suffers from PTSD, depression and was examined for "battered woman syndrome," but Giroux said the admissibility of these claims in court fell short of supporting self defense.
Henrico police had been called to the home on three prior occasions in 2019 before the shooting. But Abouzaki said Lisa Gilbert's claims at the time were "not found credible" and officers "found no predominate or primary aggressor."
Abouzaki said there was no evidence of a struggle inside the home and pointed to Floyd Gilbert's tightly tucked shirt when he was found face down as further indication that no fight occurred.
Lisa Gilbert expressed some remorse on Wednesday before she was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 25 years suspended.
"If I could take it back I would," Lisa Gilbert said in court. "I would have walked out the door."
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD