Henrico woman sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing husband

Lisa Ann Gilbert shot and killed her husband in the Henrico County home they shared last year.

That fact was not contested on Wednesday when Gilbert pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr. But the attorney prosecuting the case and Lisa Gilbert's defense attorney gave two different reasons as to why.

"I killed him," Lisa Gilbert told a 911 dispatcher just minutes after the fatal shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, according to Henrico County prosecutor Nael Abouzaki. She told the police officers who arrived a short time later at the home in the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad’s Lake, the same thing, adding that Floyd Gilbert had tried to hit her.

Abouzaki provided a summary of the facts before Circuit Court Judge James S. Yoffy accepted the plea deal sentencing Lisa Gilbert to 15 years in prison in exchange for her guilty plea.

Beside the gun, which Lisa Gilbert used to shoot Floyd Gilbert four times, including once in the face, handwritten notes were found that, Abouzaki said, indicated the motive for the slaying: money. The notes mentioned divorce and $230,000, he said.