Henrico woman shot while driving on Interstate 64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond
breaking

At least a dozen rounds were fired Friday night at a Henrico County woman driving on Interstate 64 in Richmond, according to Virginia State Police who is investigating the incident.

The woman, 35, was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of a serious, but non-life threatening, injury, state police said.

Around 11 p.m., she was driving a red Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-64 just before crossing the Shockoe Valley Bridge when a Jeep pulled up alongside of her. A passenger in the Jeep began firing more than a dozen rounds at the Sonata, police said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a late-model matte gray Jeep Compass or Cherokee with dark window tint, sped away on the interstate, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office at (804) 609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

