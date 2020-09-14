Henrico's new police chief emphasizes importance of hiring officers who know how to talk with residents they serve

"It has to be a culture within our organization," he added. "It has to be something that we need to prescribe to each and every day. And our communications can't just be at the top. That's easy to do, because we don't respond to calls for service to have those conversations. But what are we doing before that happens? That's where it comes into play."

In introducing English to spectators on Monday, County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said perhaps one of the best decisions that county leaders made in a year marked by many challenges was the decision to "bring Eric English back home to Henrico County to fill the No. 1 spot as chief of police."

English has owned a home in Henrico since 1994, where he raised his two children who are now adults. He succeeds Col. Humberto "Hum" Cardounel Jr., who announced in June his plans to retire after four years at the helm.

English is the department's first Black police chief; Cardounel, of Cuban descent, was the first Latino leader.

Vithoulkas noted English's "impressive background" in a law enforcement career that has spanned more than three decades. "On an executive level, he's literally done it all," Vithoulkas said.