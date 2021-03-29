'Her name means 'light': Henrico students continue to mourn Lucia Bremer; 14-year-old boy arraigned

"Her name means 'light'," said Quioccasin principal Melanie Phipps. "That is exactly what she exhibited every single day here at Quioccasin Middle School. There wasn't a day that went by that she didn't smile at someone, laugh, try to lift up our spirits."

Phipps choked up as she described school on Monday: "We've all had very heavy hearts today. It's been very challenging. [...] It's been very, very quiet."

The school had a team of counselors, social workers and school psychologists available onsite and online, for both staff and students, on Monday. Phipps said those resources would be available the rest of the week and going forward.

A stellar student and a natural athlete, Bremer was also a bit of a prankster, according to Markowski. She'd sneak into his classroom almost daily, find his cellphone and "take selfies of herself and all her friends." She'd then return the phone to his classroom, but he'd have to find it, Markowski chuckled.

"I had over 700 pictures of Lucia 'and company' on my cellphone," he said. "I kept most of them, but I deleted them off not thinking I would need them for a day like today."

The school has been working on rain garden project for months, but Monday was the first day of playing, Hampton said.