High demand for catalytic converter theft deterrence triggers more Richmond-area service dates

Local vehicle owners interested in having their catalytic converters marked to deter theft is soaring at Midas of Richmond stores, prompting the franchise’s owner to immediately make more appointments available for the free service.

“I had zero anticipation of a response like this,” said Mark Smith, owner of Midas of Richmond, on Monday. “It’s blowing up at the stores, and I mean that in the best of ways. We’re getting multiple, multiple calls a day.”

Hours after Smith and local police held a news conference Wednesday to announce the new initiative — which involves spray-painting catalytic converters to deter would-be thieves — the appointment-only time slots scheduled by Midas for three Sundays in November, December and January “were taken in a matter of hours,” Smith said.

To keep up with demand, Smith said that beginning this week, he is offering six appointments daily at five shops in Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

“We’re doing everything we can to accommodate demand,” he said. “I fully anticipate opening up more, but right now, it’s just six [appointments].”

Registration for appointments can be made at converter.midasofrichmond.com.

Currently, Midas will spray-paint catalytic converters free of charge with heat-resistant paint, with colors designated for the localities where the vehicles are registered: pink for Richmond; green for Chesterfield; yellow for Hanover; red for Henrico; and blue for Colonial Heights.

The converters also will be etched with the last eight letters/numbers of a vehicle’s ID once Midas receives the tools to do the work.

Smith said Bill Woolf, a spokesman for the National Insurance Crime Bureau who spoke at last week’s news conference, promised to ship five Dremel tools to Midas for the etchings.

“Once we get those Dremels, we’re going to” inscribe the converters, he said.

At last week’s news conference, Woolf explained how the deterrence is designed to work: If a marked converter is stolen and then taken to a salvage yard or recycling center by the thief, the business operator will see the paint and VIN and, hopefully, contact police and not accept the converter.

Catalytic converter thefts, a perennial problem, have continued to rise throughout the region. Richmond reported 566 thefts during the first nine months of this year, surpassing the 559 reported for all of 2021. Thefts in Henrico rose from 504 to 683 during the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

In Chesterfield, police said reports have been taken on 304 thefts through Oct. 19, surpassing the 297 thefts for all of 2021. Hanover authorities reported 97 thefts as of last Wednesday, compared with 108 for all of last year.

Following last week’s announcement, the Richmond Times-Dispatch received numerous emails and phone calls from interested readers about the initiative; several expressed disappointment that the then-limited Midas appointments had already been taken.

“I went to the website for Midas, and every location and every date is already filled out,” one reader said. “So, either they don’t have very many slots or there is a lot of need that is not being attended to.”

Another reader said she had little faith in the willingness of salvage yards to self-report stolen goods such as converters.

“To really end this game, we need to shift at least some of the burden to those who buy catalytic converters,” she said. “Legislation needs to happen such that a buyer of a used catalytic converter is required to document by photo the ID or driver’s license of the seller, their name, address and title to the vehicle it came from, complete with VIN, make and license plate, and register the same in a law enforcement database to first check for stolen parts.”

“Put liability on the buyers to not fence stolen goods, and that ‘thieves market’ dries up,” she added.

Smith said the demand for a deterrence solution appears significant, and Midas will do what it can to assist.

Midas, the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are partnering with central Virginia law enforcement in launching “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown.”

“This thing’s got a feel to it that says it’s going to be here awhile,” he said.

Smith said he received a call Friday from a local day care owner who has three dozen vans, and she asked, “How soon can all 37 of my vans get done?”

Smith said he plans to send a worker to the day care with a mechanic’s creeper that can slide underneath each vehicle to paint the converters.

Day care centers are one of the hot spots for the thefts, in addition to churches and in commercial parking lots.

Karina Bolster, a Henrico police spokeswoman, said that since last week’s news conference, there’s been an “outpouring of interest” from other law enforcement agencies and localities in the Richmond region that are “looking to jump on board” the crackdown on catalytic converter thefts.

“We’re working to figure out what color spray paint would be feasible for those jurisdictions,” Bolster said in an email. “That conversation is ongoing.”