High-speed pursuit in stolen car leads to fatality after suspects flee into James River in Richmond

The Virginia State Police are investigating a death after several individuals involved in a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car fled into the James River in Richmond.
A search effort early Tuesday morning turned up the body of what police believe to be an 18-year-old man.
Hours earlier, at 1:23 a.m., a state trooper's radar recorded a 2013 Honda Civic traveling 101 mph in a posted 60 mph zone on Interstate 95, the authorities said in a news release.
The police gave the following account of what unfolded:
The northbound Honda pulled off to the right shoulder near Interstate 895 after the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. But as the trooper walked up to the Honda, it pulled away and sped north on I-95, leading to a pursuit.
The Honda took Exit 69 for Bells Road in the city of Richmond. As it came through the exit ramp, the Honda crashed and its five occupants fled the scene on foot.
Richmond police and a Chesterfield County Police K-9 team responded to the scene to assist in establishing a perimeter for the search effort.
"A female juvenile was apprehended shortly after the crash," the press release said.
A police dog tracked to the James River off Deepwater Terminal Road, where state police located three males in the water at approximately 2:23 a.m.
State police and a Chesterfield County officer "made verbal contact with the males to encourage them to come out of the river for their own safety," the release said. "Two of the males complied and the trooper waded into the river up to his waist to help them to the riverbank. The trooper tried to make verbal contact with the third male but lost sight of him while in the water."
The Richmond fire department responded to the scene to assist with locating the missing man in the James River.
"Richmond City aviation also assisted by air with the search efforts," the release said. "Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the body was located in the 4300 block of Deepwater Terminal Road. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification."
At approximately 6:40 a.m., the fifth and final individual was located in the woods off Deepwater Terminal Road.
The female and four of the males are juveniles, and have been turned over to a legal guardian. The police believe the person who died is an 18-year-old man, but they are awaiting confirmation from the state medical examiner's office.
The Honda had been reported stolen out of the city of Richmond.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.