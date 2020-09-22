High-speed pursuit in stolen car leads to fatality after suspects flee into James River in Richmond

State police and a Chesterfield County officer "made verbal contact with the males to encourage them to come out of the river for their own safety," the release said. "Two of the males complied and the trooper waded into the river up to his waist to help them to the riverbank. The trooper tried to make verbal contact with the third male but lost sight of him while in the water."

The Richmond fire department responded to the scene to assist with locating the missing man in the James River.

"Richmond City aviation also assisted by air with the search efforts," the release said. "Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the body was located in the 4300 block of Deepwater Terminal Road. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification."

At approximately 6:40 a.m., the fifth and final individual was located in the woods off Deepwater Terminal Road.

The female and four of the males are juveniles, and have been turned over to a legal guardian. The police believe the person who died is an 18-year-old man, but they are awaiting confirmation from the state medical examiner's office.

The Honda had been reported stolen out of the city of Richmond.