Highland Springs teen killed in shooting in eastern Henrico, suspect flees

A sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys' basketball team died after a shooting early on Saturday in eastern Henrico County that police are investigating as a homicide.

The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Saturday in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive. An emergency dispatcher received a call at 12:11 a.m. reporting that a person had been shot and a suspect had fled the scene.

An emergency crew aided the stricken young man and transported him to a hospital, but he died. Henrico police have identified the victim and notified his family but cannot release his name, residence or age under state law that prohibits public identification of a juvenile victim.

However, Highland Springs Principal Kenneth White issued an anguished statement on Twitter on Saturday mourning "the loss of Jaheim," referring to Jaheim Dickerson, 16, a reserve guard on the team that won the state championship less than three weeks ago.

"My heart is broken by the news of one of my Springers being killed this morning!" White tweeted.

The principal mourned "another YOUNG life, taken way 2 soon! When is ENOUGH...ENOUGH!"

"We HAVE 2 do BETTER! ALL OF US!"

Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said the fatal shooting stunned the Highland Springs community, which had been jubilant over the school's first boys' basketball championship since 2007.

"The community was celebrating a month ago, so it's a tough loss," Nelson said in an interview on Saturday. "The kids have been in a tailspin today."

Henrico Police Chief Eric English was at the scene of the fatal shooting early Saturday, texting County Manager John Vithoulkas at 1:30 a.m.

"In the days ahead, we will have clarity," Vithoulkas said Saturday afternoon.

Henrico police are looking for help from the public to solve the crime.

"This is yet another tragic incident," Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a statement. "Working together, we can keep our community safe. Call police if you have information."

Pecka, the department's public affairs officer, urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jeff Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 501-5000. The public can also submit tips on smartphones at P3Tips.com.