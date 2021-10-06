Hopewell boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself while assembling handgun he partially made with 3D printer

Police believe the teen was manipulating the partially constructed gun when it discharged, striking him in the leg. The gun had a single round in the chamber when it discharged. The gun was not sufficiently complete to hold a magazine with additional rounds.

"When we spoke to him briefly, he said he came across the [gun] parts, but he did not give us any more details than that," Casale said. "And that's where our investigation is now - where did he obtain these parts and how. They basically appeared to be replacement parts that he had put together for the top half of the gun."

Investigators learned the teen had purchased an AnyCubic 3D printer for $249 and apparently acquired schematic blueprints for a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that can be downloaded to the printer.

The boy's parents told investigators that their son had purchased the printer "for the purpose of hobby making," Casale said.

Based on the printed parts that police recovered, it was apparent the teen had been experimenting with the 3D printing process. He printed two pieces that went unused before printing a third that was attached to existing barrel and slide.