Hopewell boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself while assembling handgun he partially made with 3D printer

A 16-year-old Hopewell boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was manipulating a partially constructed semiautomatic pistol he made from a 3D printer he purchased, combined with existing spare gun parts.
"His parents were generally shocked at the situation all around," said Hopewell police Lt. Cheyenne Casale. "They had no idea he even had any weapons in his room."
The high school student, who wasn't identified because of his age, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Saturday's incident at his home and has been released from the hospital.
Police were called to the boy's residence in the 2800 block of Grant Street for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot injury. After responding with paramedics and tending to the teen's injury, officers found in his bedroom a 3D printer along with a portion of a handgun he had been constructing that was incomplete. It was a hybrid of real metal gun parts and plastic printed components.
They also found other printed pieces — a plastic grip with a partial trigger guard and a plastic housing for the trigger mechanism that included a full trigger guard and partial grip — that the teen apparently was unable to fit onto the metal barrel and slide of the real firearm parts he obtained.
After examining the firearm he partially completed, police determined the boy had successfully attached a 3D printed slide undermount made of plastic — "which had all the necessary pieces for the trigger to work" — to the slide and barrel of an existing gun, Casale said.
Police believe the teen was manipulating the partially constructed gun when it discharged, striking him in the leg. The gun had a single round in the chamber when it discharged. The gun was not sufficiently complete to hold a magazine with additional rounds.
"When we spoke to him briefly, he said he came across the [gun] parts, but he did not give us any more details than that," Casale said. "And that's where our investigation is now - where did he obtain these parts and how. They basically appeared to be replacement parts that he had put together for the top half of the gun."
Investigators learned the teen had purchased an AnyCubic 3D printer for $249 and apparently acquired schematic blueprints for a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that can be downloaded to the printer.
The boy's parents told investigators that their son had purchased the printer "for the purpose of hobby making," Casale said.
Based on the printed parts that police recovered, it was apparent the teen had been experimenting with the 3D printing process. He printed two pieces that went unused before printing a third that was attached to existing barrel and slide.
"The first one looks like it was attempt to make a handle, and then he stopped," Casale said. "And the second one he did most of the handle, the trigger guard and the undermount where the slide is attached. But it didn't have everything inside of it."
Aside from the round that was discharged, police found no additional ammunition inside the teen's room.
No charges have been filed but police are in communication with the Hopewell Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Hopewell police also have consulted state and federal law enforcement authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.
Among other possibilities, authorities are investigating whether the teen told someone he could print them a gun, or "was this a kid who had a lot of time on his hands and was doing something he thought was cool he saw on YouTube," Casale said.
In most cases, federal law permits the unlicensed manufacture of firearms using a 3D printer, as long as they include metal components. But in the absence of federal regulation, several states have taken steps to clamp down on the creation of homemade guns, according to a February 2021 article about 3D-printed firearms published by The Trace, an American non-profit journalism outlet devoted to gun-related news.
However, the legality of sharing the files required to print guns and gun components is murky. No federal legislation bans the practice, according to The Trace article.
But in 2013, the U.S. State Department ruled that releasing blueprints online violated arms export laws. Then in 2018, after a lengthy court battle with a 3D-printed gun company known as Defense Distributed, the State Department settled, and agreed to permit the files’ release, The Trace reported.
In February, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced that he had joined a coalition of 21 state attorneys general in filing a U.S. Supreme Court brief in support of states' right to enforce laws against the dissemination of 3D-printed files online.
