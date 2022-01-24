Hopewell man charged with DUI, hit and run after striking RPD officer in Chesterfield

A Hopewell man has been charged with hit and run and driving under the influence, with an open container of alcohol, and without insurance following a crash Saturday night that injured a Richmond police officer.

The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. The Chesterfield Police Department is the lead investigator; Richmond police referred questions about the crash to the county police. Neither agency would say why the Richmond officer was at the Chesterfield location.

Richmond police said the officer was taken to the hospital for injuries, but is expected to recover.

Chesterfield police said when their officers first arrived, they found a GMC Yukon that had struck a commercial building. Around the same time, they received another report that a Richmond police vehicle had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The description of the vehicle that hit the RPD vehicle matched that of the Yukon that struck the building, Chesterfield police said.

The Yukon's driver was checked out by EMS, police said, but was uninjured.

David S. Brown Jr., 44, of the 1200 block of West Broadway Street in Hopewell, was arrested and charged.