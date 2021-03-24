Hopewell man charged with murder in shooting of Prince George man inside home in Colonial Heights

A Hopewell man has been charged with fatally shooting a Prince George County man during an altercation early Wednesday inside a home in Colonial Heights.

Zechariah Grant, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of 56-year-old Keith B. Tyler, Colonial Heights Sgt. Renee Walters said in a news release.

Colonial Heights police said officers responded at 1:55 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for a reported burglary and aggravated assault in progress. While officers were en route, police received additional information that a person at the scene had been shot, Walters said.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim subsequently was identified as Tyler.

"Colonial Heights detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and determined that no burglary had taken place and instead, an altercation between occupants inside the residence became physical and ultimately resulted in Mr. Tyler's death," Walters said.