Hopewell man found not guilty by reason of insanity in horrific beating, strangulation death of girlfriend

Williams that day was found incoherent and mumbling to himself. He resisted being detained, kicking and hitting at officers, which forced them to use a Taser to get him under control. He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation and psychiatric inpatient treatment.

Nearly two weeks after being stabilized, police charged Williams with first-degree murder, strangulation and willfully defiling a corpse.

On Wednesday, more than a year after the Sept. 10, 2019, killing, Hopewell Circuit Court Judge Allan Sharrett found Williams — who has a documented history of mental illness — not guilty by reason of insanity of committing any of the crimes for which he was charged.

Two clinical psychologists — one each for the prosecution and defense — evaluated the defendant and submitted written opinions that he was suffering from a psychotic mental disorder when he killed his girlfriend, and therefore lacked the psychological capacity to comprehend the true nature of his actions.

The judge remanded Williams to the custody of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for further evaluation. A hearing was set for March 10 to determine what services he will received and where he will be placed.