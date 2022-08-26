Hopewell man killed after car veers off interstate ramp, overturns in Henrico

A Hopewell man died early Wednesday when his car ran veered off an interstate ramp leading from northbound Interstate 295 to eastbound Interstate 64 in Henrico County and overturned, state police said.

Killed was Robert William Scott, 23.

Police said Scott, driving a 2019 Honda Civic, took the exit ramp about 1:20 a.m., ran off the left side of the road and lost control. His vehicle overturned before striking some trees, police said.

Scott was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.