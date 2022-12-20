 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopewell man killed in gas station parking lot shooting

Prince George County police on Tuesday identified the victim in a fatal shooting in the 5000 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell.

Quaheem Murphy, 25, of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday, police said. 

Police were called the Shell gas station parking at 11:22 p.m. for reports of shot fired. Murphy was found with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. 

