Hopewell man sentenced to 12 years for DUI crash that killed best friend while playing Pokemon Go

A Hopewell man who was intoxicated and apparently playing Pokemon Go! on his cell phone when he crashed into a tree, killing his best friend, was sentenced Thursday to serve more than 12 years in prison for his second vehicular manslaughter conviction in 14 years.

William Francis Besley, 41, told police after being taken to a local hospital following the wreck that he and his good friend, Clarence "Roc" Rysheem Thomas, 37, were driving around playing the Pokemon Go! game on a cellphone, and that he had passed the phone to Thomas moments before the crash. Besley's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash registered at 0.15%, or nearly two times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.

Besley claimed that while driving north in the 4300 block of Mount Sinai Road -- which is a narrow, undivided road with no shoulders -- he looked up after passing the cell phone to Thomas and saw another car in his lane of travel coming toward him. He told police that he hit the brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the on-coming vehicle.