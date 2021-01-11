Hopewell police and firefighters save child in attempted drowning involving woman in river

Hopewell police and firefighters rescued and resuscitated a child from the Appomattox River on Monday after a woman was spotted with the child in the water in what authorities are calling an attempted drowning.

Hopewell police said they were called at 10:27 a.m. to the 500 block of Riverside Avenue for a report of a woman and a child in the river. Before officers arrived, bystanders reported seeing the woman take the child into the frigid waters.

Officers and firefighters located the woman and child in waist-high water. Officers removed the child and began administering medical care, police said in a release.

Paramedics with Hopewell’s fire department resuscitated the child, who was taken to VCU Medical Center for medical attention.

The woman, who had walked further out into the river, was pulled to safety by Hopewell fire crews in a rescue boat. She was transported to John Randolph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopewell police are investigating the incident. Police did not identify the ages of the woman or child, provide the child’s gender or say whether they are related.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was traveling in the area about the time it occurred is urged to contact lead Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202, or use the P3tips mobile app.