Hopewell police identify suspect in fatal shooting of man at Wawa gas pump

Hopewell police have identified a suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a man at a gas pump during an argument at a Wawa store in the city.

Investigators said they are seeking Demonte Jones, 25, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Police have obtained warrants charging him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Jones is accused of killing Willie Studivant, 26, who police said was shot during an argument with Jones.

Studivant — a resident of Hopewell at the time of his death — was found lying on the ground near a fuel pump suffering from several gunshot wounds after police responded at 2:50 a.m. to the Wawa at 907 Colonial Court Drive for a reported shooting.

He died after being taken to John Randolph Medical Center.

Police described Jones as black, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hopewell police spokesman Lt. Cheyenne Casale said Demonte is from Hopewell and has lived at several locations in the city. Investigators do not have his current address, Casale said.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call Hopewell police detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 541-2202 or provide a tip through the P3tips mobile app.