Hopewell police identify two city residents fatally shot outside home

Hopewell police on Friday identified two city residents who were fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside of the victim's homes.

Killed were Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, of the 1300 block of Central Avenue, and Elisa Scott, also 39, of the 3700 block of Paul Karnes Drive, Hopewell police Lt. Michael Langford said Friday.

Police responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Central Avenue, near Trenton Street, for a report of multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they located Sharpe dead and Scott with life-threatening gunshot wounds at the entrance to Sharpe's home. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and Scott was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

Their remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsies.

"Detectives are following up on all leads, [we're] not sure of their relationship at this point," Langford said in an email earlier on Thursday.

Langford said detectives are investigating a witness account that the shooter got out of a vehicle before opening fire on the victims.