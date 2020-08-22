Hopewell Police investigate shooting

Hopewell Police are investigating a volley of gunfire in a neighborhood.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Cabin Creek Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, police found 25 shell casings, some from a handgun, others from a rifle.
Doorbell camera footage that police obtained shows two men exiting a black SUV and firing in the same direction. One, a white male, was wearing a white T-shirt and black gym shorts. The other, a Black male, was wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts.
It’s unclear from the video who, or what, the two men were shooting at. Both fled the scene in the same black SUV.
No one was injured, police said, but multiple cars and homes were damaged.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call (804) 541-2222 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (804) 541-2202.