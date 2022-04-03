Hopewell police investigating deadly shooting

Hopewell police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday where a man suffering from gunshot wounds was found on the ground.

The man, Willie Studivant, a Hopewell resident, later died at the John Randolph Medical Center.

According to police, witnesses reported a verbal argument between Studivant and another male, described as a Black male who was wearing a black hat, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with white stripping on the outside of the pant leg.

The second male, said to be in his mid to late 20s, is described to be between 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and between 150 to 175 pounds. He has short facial hair and a short dread hairstyle, according to police.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call Lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284, or to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.