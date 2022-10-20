Hopewell police investigating skeletal remains found

Brewing craft beer since 1994, Legend Brewing is the oldest craft brewery in Virginia and still innovating and growing. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Hopewell police have started an investigation after human remains were discovered in a city neighborhood.
Police said they responded about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of City Point Road for a report of skeletal remains. Officers arrived on scene and held the area overnight so the investigation could continue Thursday morning.
Hopewell investigators contacted Virginia State Police and the local office of the FBI, who are actively assisting in the investigation.
Police said an expert they consulted described the remains as an “osteological specimen.” Consequently, police anticipate the investigation “will take some time” and additional details will be limited.
Police urged anyone with information to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information can also be provided using the P3tips mobile app.
Top five weekend events: Pusha T, 'Dear Evan Hansen' & RVA Bacon Fest
RVA BACON FEST
Sunday
Everything tastes better with bacon — even more bacon. So say the swine lovers who gather at the 17th Street Market for the annual RVA Bacon Fest. Go the traditional route of bacon strips, pair your pork with an appropriate ale, or go hog wild with bacon-covered cupcakes. Yes, this gluttonous affair is what happens when you read “Charlotte’s Web” backward. Live music by Shades of Gray Band. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
Facebook.com/17thStreetMarket/
photos by RVA Bacon Fest
BRIAN POSEHN
Thursday-Saturday
You know him even if you think you don’t. Brian Posehn has reached “that guy” status, popping up in sitcom roles and random cameos — from “Mr. Show” to “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory” — as well as stages across around the world. A self-styled nerd and metalhead, Posehn swings by Sandman Comedy Club to take pot shots at pop culture. Times vary. 401 E. Grace St. $27. (804) 562-5482 or
SandmanComedyClub.com
Courtesy of the artist
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Through Sunday
The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” kicks off the official start of the new Broadway in Richmond season. The blockbuster musical follows the titular character, a high school senior with social anxiety, who inserts himself into a tragedy by mistake. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $43.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or
AltriaTheater.com.
Evan Zimmerman
PUSHA T
Saturday
Terrence LeVarr Thornton, aka Pusha T, continues to build on his post-Clipse solo career as he heads to RVA to promote his newest album — and final with Def Jam — “It’s Almost Dry.” The rapper’s fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, includes cameos from a who’s who of hop-hop, including Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. With Armani White, Noah O, and Kidz at Play. 6:30 p.m. Brown’s Island (Fifth Street entrance). $36.50-$46.50 (804) 353-1888 or
TheBroadberry.com
Courtesy of the artist
RICHMOND TATTOO ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
Just ask Joe Business Traveler: Convention is a term that can suck the fun out of anything. Well, anything except maybe tattoos. The Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival brings dozens of the world’s top artists to what’s become one of the nation’s most-inked-up cities. Exhibitors, competitions, and entertainment from burlesque performers to rockabilly bands will fill the halls of the Midlothian DoubleTree. Times vary. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $25-$45 (three-day pass).
RichmondTattooConvention.com
Kenn Penn/Tattoo Yearbook