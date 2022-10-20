Hopewell police investigating skeletal remains found

Hopewell police have started an investigation after human remains were discovered in a city neighborhood.

Police said they responded about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of City Point Road for a report of skeletal remains. Officers arrived on scene and held the area overnight so the investigation could continue Thursday morning.

Hopewell investigators contacted Virginia State Police and the local office of the FBI, who are actively assisting in the investigation.

Police said an expert they consulted described the remains as an “osteological specimen.” Consequently, police anticipate the investigation “will take some time” and additional details will be limited.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information can also be provided using the P3tips mobile app.