Hopewell police seeking information on car that was near double shooting that left man and woman dead

Hopewell police are seeking information on a vehicle that was captured on security cameras in the area of a double shooting Thursday that left a man and a woman dead.
Police responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Central Avenue, near Trenton Street, for a report of multiple shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they located a man dead and a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds at the entrance to a home. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and the woman was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until their relatives can be notified. Their remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsies.
"Detectives are following up on all leads, [we're] not sure of their relationship at this point," Hopewell police Lt. Michael Langford said in an email.
Security cameras captured a white, four-door sedan in the area about the time of the shooting, and police released a photo of the car to news outlets.
Police asked anyone with information about the vehicle, its owner or the shooting to call lead detective Kate Williamson of Hopewell Criminal Investigations at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information they would like to provide anonymously can call the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202, or use the P3tips mobile app.
