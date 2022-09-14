Hopewell police: Two arrested, charged with abduction

Two people have been arrested and charged with abduction in Hopewell.

Hopewell police said in a news release on Wednesday that William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico, were both arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the use of 911.

According to the release, the Hopewell Police Department was contacted at 9 p.m. Tuesday regarding a juvenile abduction. Officers were able to safely locate the juvenile with the help of family.

Police said their investigation determined the suspects met the juvenile in Richmond earlier that evening, and they persuaded the juvenile to travel with them to Hopewell. Police said the juvenile was prevented from using their phone to contact police or family, and when the juvenile began to feel unsafe they took an opportunity to escape.

Hopewell investigators said they believe the suspects have engaged in similar activity in the past. Police are encouraging anyone involved in similar encounters with the suspects to contact local law enforcement.