18-year-old charged with murder in fatal Chester graduation party shooting

Police on Friday said an 18-year-old Hopewell resident has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chesterfield graduation party.

Andre L. Coleman was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting was June 3 at about 10:21 p.m. in the 10900 block of Stepney Road.

Taborri J. Carter, 20, of Chesterfield, was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Police said five other shooting victims left before law enforcement arrived. Their wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

Two other women fleeing the area were hit by a vehicle, police said.

Chesterfield police Maj. Brad Badgerow said during a June 4 press conference that the party was for a student from Thomas Dale High School, a couple of miles from the scene. More than 50 shots erupted near the area of Stepeny and Weybridge roads, police said.

Chesterfield police in a statement Friday said Coleman was arrested on Thursday in Richmond and was being held in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The statement also said "the investigation indicates that neither Carter nor Coleman were members of a high school graduating class in Chesterfield County this year."

"We are fervently committed to protecting our community and we will expend all necessary resources to obtain justice for those harmed by bad actors," said Col. Jeffrey Katz, Chesterfield chief of police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.