Hopewell woman identified as victim in fatal Charles City crash

A Hopewell woman has been identified as the person who died in a Tuesday crash that occurred when a passenger car ran a stop sign and collided with the victim’s SUV in Charles City County.

Abbigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed, state police said.

Police said a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road (state Route 607) when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Roxbury Road (state Route 106).

The Focus could not avoid striking a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Breeding, causing the Explorer to overturn just after 1 a.m., police said.

Breeding was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Focus, who was not identified, was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said charges are pending, but the crash remains under investigation.