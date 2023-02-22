When Beth Louisell picked up her horse from Byrd Rareshide’s farm in 2015, she went ballistic.

Louisell had left her show horse, Charisma, with Rareshide a year prior. His nickname was “Fatboy,” she said, because of how easily he held on to extra pounds.

Charisma looked fine going into the winter, but when she next visited, approximately 80 days later, Louiselle estimated Charisma had lost between 125 and 150 pounds, and dropped several “body condition score” points, a metric used by veterinarians to gauge the health of horses.

Louisell removed her horse from the Rareshide farm, published pictures of the concerning weight loss on Facebook and left several calls with animal control officials at the Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption and Protection office.

This weekend, Rareshide was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, and county officials said it was the first time that they had been called out to Rareshide’s property. But several owners say they made efforts to call the department with similar allegations as long as eight years ago.

Rareshide’s farm, a type of nursing home for older horses, became the subject of much fervor at the beginning of February, when an owner removed an alarmingly underweight horse and posted photos, alleging mistreatment of the equine on Facebook.

More than 15 horses were removed in short order, with as many as nine going to a rehabilitation facility in Gordonsville. One, suffering chronic lameness and malnutrition, was euthanized, according to a local vet.

Animal control officials, who visited the farm several times in the wake of the allegations, did not remove any of the horses.

On February 11, Byrd was charged and arrested, 24 days after the allegations caused an uproar on social media. Animal control officials maintained that they received their first complaint on February 3.

The allegations against Rareshide were prepared in conjunction with the county commonwealth attorney.

A Rareshide neighbor and horse owner, Sarah Hatfield, also said she alerted animal control, saying she placed at least two calls in 2018 but she never heard back from anyone.

Hatfield said Byrd’s property abuts a stretch of road where drivers can see the horses condition as they pass. “The photos are bad, but when you’re there, it’s a lot worse,” said Hatfield.

Lara Craddock, who lives near Rareshide’s farm, also said she called the county in the summer of 2022. “I called and told them that there are horses there that always look awful and like they aren’t being fed,” said Craddock.

Craddock said she left the voicemail anonymously, but provided her phone number. She said no one returned her calls.

Other horse owners were disturbed by the county’s response time given the deluge of outcry around Byrd’s farm, including concern from veterinarians.

“That’s what really confuses me, how animal control could ignore a call from a vet,” said Lori Custer, whose horses were removed from Byrd’s farm over a week ago.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed last week for complaints regarding Byrd’s farm, the department chose to use a clause in Virginia’s legal code that allows agencies to withhold records pertaining to ongoing criminal investigations.

Jessica Kronberg, a spokesperson for Goochland County, said that county is “undertaking an exhaustive review of our records to confirm the assertion of no previous records of complaints.”

“Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption, and Protection investigates all animal welfare complaints and takes allegations of animal cruelty seriously,” said Kronberg.

Rareshide said animal control visited her farm at least twice since the beginning of February, and gave the stable a clean bill of health.

“Two gentlemen showed up. They told me everything looked in order. They told me: ‘These horses look like they’re retired horses. I don’t know why we’re here,” said Rareshide.

Rareshide added that one officer said, “We are on the cusp of spring and I don’t know why I’m here. I drive by this farm all the time and everything seems in order.”

But veterinarian Rebecca Kramer of Keswick Equine Clinic said that a number of horses had been diagnosed with heart murmurs, a symptom that can be consistent with starvation.

Rareshide has said that many of the horses came to her farm sick, lame or with dental issues, and that she single-handedly has bent over backwards to care for around 25 animals at her farm.

Louisell, Charisma’s owner, said she was also confused as to why Byrd’s longtime veterinarian had not been concerned enough to flag Charisma’s weight loss in 2015.

At the time, Rareshide said that she was using a veterinary clinic called Old Dominion Equine, in Albemarle County. Melissa Robertson, a manager at Old Dominion Equine, said they could not share information because of confidentiality rules, and did not comment on whether they had called animal control.

