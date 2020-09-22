House committee kills two Senate bills that would have required greater Parole Board transparency

"It's something that's done routinely in other states, and in pretty much every other board in Virginia the votes are public," Suetterlein said. "And that's what this bill does. So I'm not really sure what the FOIA Council has to look at. It's a policy decision. Does the General Assembly believe that the public should know who's voting on the parole issues in the same way that the public gets to know [the name] of the commonwealth's attorney who prosecuted a case, [or] who the judge was that oversaw the trial?"

The committee next voted 12-6 to table a Senate-passed bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, that would require the parole board's monthly report, published online, to include the offenses committed by inmates who were granted or denied parole, along with the jurisdiction where they committed the crime and the length of time they served.

The bill also would have allowed the victims of inmates being considered for parole to submit their input to the parole board electronically; and require the parole board to send notice to the commonwealth's attorney and the victim/witness director in the jurisdiction where the crime occurred to present evidence to the board on what impact the release of the inmate would have on the victim or immediate family members.