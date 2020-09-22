House committee kills two Senate bills that would have required greater Virginia Parole Board transparency

“I think the posture taken on those bills is that we want to look at all of them comprehensively, all of these issues together,” he said.

Obenshain, who was also granted time to speak, said his bill only addresses parole board transparency issues designed to keep the public informed.

“A lot has been said about the actions of the parole board the past few months, and this doesn’t really get to the heart of those issues at all. All that this bill really does is address some of the transparency issues that are different from those that were addressed by Sen. Suetterlein.”

Obenshain’s bill passed the Senate on a 39-0 vote.

After the hearing, Obenshain said he was advised by the Courts of Justice Committee chair in advance of Tuesday’s meeting that he didn’t need to show up.

“It seems clear that the Democrats on the committee decided beforehand and without a hearing that the bill would be tabled,” he said. “I showed up because I feel very strongly that every bill, especially bills that receive unanimous bipartisan support in one chamber, deserve a hearing. I wasn’t going to let them kill the bill under cover of darkness. A little sun needed to shine on the process.”