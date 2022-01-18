Housing rights activist gets suspended jail time in anti-eviction protest that turned violent at Richmond Courthouse

A well-known local housing rights activist with the Legal Aid Justice Center received a 60-day suspended jail term Tuesday for his actions during a July 2020 anti-eviction protest at the John Marshall Courthouse, which led to violence after the defendant and another protestor forced their way inside, sat on the floor and refused to leave.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” testified Richmond Sheriff’s Deputy Marilyn Randall, who was assaulted during the melee, in Richmond Circuit Court. “I knew I had to help defend [the courthouse] and keep out these people. There was fear, but I still had to do a job and my job was to make sure everybody else was safe.”
After a nearly three-hour sentencing hearing, retired Circuit Court Judge David Pugh from Newport News said Omari Al-Qadaffi, 41, needs to be held accountable but was impressed with the defendant’s extensive community service through his role with Legal Aid Justice Center. The judge cited 19 letters of support including several that he said were “quite impressive.”
Accordingly, the judge sentenced Al-Qadaffi to two 30-day jail terms, both suspended for six months, on his convictions of obstructing justice with force and trespassing. As part of a plea agreement, Al-Qadaffi pleaded guilty to both counts in October in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing two felony counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
The agreement called for Al-Qadaffi to be sentenced to no more than 60 days, which is what he received as an active sentence after being found guilty of the charges in Richmond General District Court in October 2020. He appealed both convictions to Circuit Court.
Assistant Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Katherine Groover argued that Al-Qadaffi, who has three prior convictions including two misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer in 2002, deserves an active jail sentence for leading “an organized mob” in an attack on the Richmond Courthouse on July 1, 2020. “He put lives at risk,” the prosecutor told the court.
More than 75 people who were taking part in a protest against the resumption of evictions in Richmond during the pandemic converged outside the building and turned violent. As deputies declared the building closed and attempted to shut the front doors, protestors began cursing and grabbing at the doors to get inside, banging on the windows and throwing bottles and an unidentified liquid inside.
In comments from the bench before pronouncing sentence, the judge said he didn’t view Al-Qadaffi’s actions as inciting others to violence. “There will be people in the crowd acting on their own,” the judge said.
The judge heard testimony from two defense witnesses who spoke highly of the defendant and his work in the community.
“In my capacity as an educator and a community activist, my experience in working with Omari through the years, is that I see someone who is committed to his community, dedicated to helping this community, works in this community — even without getting paid,” said Dr. Ram Bhagat, an educator who serves as manager for school culture and climate strategy at Richmond Public Schools. “In fact, an anonymous donor ... made a sizeable contribution to Omari because he’s always giving of himself, even if it’s his own resources.”
Brenda Castañeda, legal director for the Legal Aid Justice Center’s economic justice program, described Al-Qadaffi as a trusted colleague who “has been real central to making sure that people have affordable housing” in the Richmond area.
“He’s played a key role in making connections with community members,” she testified.
But the deputies who tusseled with Al-Qadaffi and stopped protestors from breaching the building provided a different view.
Randall, the sheriff’s deputy, who was kicked in the leg by Al-Qadaffi and injured her knees in the chaotic moments when she and other deputies tried to take Al-Qadaffi and Schunn into custody, gave this account in live video testimony while in COVID quarantine:
Randall was on the second floor when she was called about 1 p.m. to assist with a disturbance on the first-floor. “I could see over 75 people banging on the windows and the deputies at the entrance trying to hold the people back. We couldn’t get the doors closed because of the people trying to get in.”
Al-Qadaffi, Shunn and another woman made it inside. The women were holding signs; Al-Qadaffi was carrying a bullhorn.
Neither defendant said anything, Randall said. “They interlocked arms, they took a step back and I told them again they needed to leave. They slid down the wall and that’s where they sat,” refusing to leave.
As protestors outside were banging on windows, yelling and throwing objects, Randall said she suddenly heard a “deafening sound.” She first thought it was the building’s fire alarm but soon realized the noise was coming from Al-Qadaff’s bullhorn; he hit the siren button.
“I grabbed for the bullhorn and Mr. Al-Qadaffi pulled back, and I said, ‘You need to let it go,’ “ Randall testified. “He pulled back and he starts to struggle, and I was still trying to get the bullhorn away.”
“We couldn’t hear,” Randall added. “I didn’t know if that was a signal for other things to happen, with the crowd out there.”
Other deputies quickly intervened and wrestled the device away from Al-Qadaffi.
Randall said she was injured when she tried to get one of the women who had locked arms with Al-Qadaffi free from him.
“I was thrown across her ... and another deputy came over my back.”
The injury to her knees, combined with a pre-existing arthritis condition, caused her to miss more than a week of work and undergo physical therapy.
Former Deputy Donald Morrison, who eventually took Al-Qadaffi into custody, recalled that he refused to comply with any demands.
“When he was resisting, he kept making noises that he was being hurt in some manner, in what I felt like was him trying to provoke the crowd.”
After Al-Qadaffi was removed from crowd’s sight, “his demeanor completely changed from defiance to ‘yes sir,’ ‘no sir,’ “ Morrison said. “He was totally compliant.”
Morrison said the courthouse attack “affected me” and he decided to leave the sheriff’s office as a result.
Defense attorney Sara Gaborik described her client’s behavior as a “trauma response to law enforcement,” noting it occurred about about a month after George Floyd was killed in an encounter with Minneapolis police.
“We don’t see someone who is outwardly attacking,” Gaborik said of Al-Qadaffi. “He’s responding to what is happening. The incident takes place in a matter of seconds.”
When given the opportunity to speak, Al-Qadaffi said he didn’t know any of the people protesting outside or the two women who entered the courthouse with him.
“I don’t even remember a lot of what happened,” he said. “I never intended to be aggressive at all at any point that day. I don’t feel that I was. And I’m not saying that the deputies are lying.”
“I was respectful to the deputies when we walked off,” he added. “I never intended to hurt anyone or be disrespectful. I remember coming into the building. The [prosecutor] said it was a matter of minutes, but it really seemed like a mater of seconds. Everything just went chaotic.”
