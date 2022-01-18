Housing rights activist gets suspended jail time in anti-eviction protest that turned violent at Richmond Courthouse

Randall was on the second floor when she was called about 1 p.m. to assist with a disturbance on the first-floor. “I could see over 75 people banging on the windows and the deputies at the entrance trying to hold the people back. We couldn’t get the doors closed because of the people trying to get in.”

Al-Qadaffi, Shunn and another woman made it inside. The women were holding signs; Al-Qadaffi was carrying a bullhorn.

Neither defendant said anything, Randall said. “They interlocked arms, they took a step back and I told them again they needed to leave. They slid down the wall and that’s where they sat,” refusing to leave.

As protestors outside were banging on windows, yelling and throwing objects, Randall said she suddenly heard a “deafening sound.” She first thought it was the building’s fire alarm but soon realized the noise was coming from Al-Qadaff’s bullhorn; he hit the siren button.

“I grabbed for the bullhorn and Mr. Al-Qadaffi pulled back, and I said, ‘You need to let it go,’ “ Randall testified. “He pulled back and he starts to struggle, and I was still trying to get the bullhorn away.”