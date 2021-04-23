How will Chauvin verdict affect policing in Richmond region? Area attorneys and police weigh in

"It’s time for law enforcement to take a hard look at ourselves, Smith said Thursday in an email response to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "This verdict rights an egregious wrong and confirms that the path of change is moving in the right direction. The scales of justice feel a little more balanced today. George Floyd did not have to die."

Both two other metro area chiefs said the verdict won't impact how they police.

“It will not," Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said in an statement emailed to The Times-Dispatch. "The lawful and righteous exercise of authority should never be conflated with an abuse of authority. The Chauvin verdict has nothing to do with the lawful use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer; rather, it was a conviction of a man who was found to have committed a crime under the color of law."

Henrico Police Chief Eric English echoed the same sentiment in an email: "The verdict from the Chauvin trial should not impact law enforcement and the way officers treat our citizens if we are doing the right thing. As we have seen legislation has dictated change in how we do business. I think the verdict shows that there are consequences to our actions and we will be held accountable if we go outside of our boundaries."